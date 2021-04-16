CISCE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams amid second wave of Covid-19

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday decided to defer the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examination against the backdrop of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The CISCE said a final decision on conducting the board examinations would be taken in the first week of June.

“While the ISC (Class 12) examination will be conducted at a later date, the candidates of the ISCE (Class 10) examination will be given the following options: – to write the offline examination along with the Class 12 candidates or not to write the offline examination,” Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of the CISCE said in a statement.

He said if the Class 10 students decide not to take the offline examination, the CISCE will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates.