ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exams postponed

CISCE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams amid second wave of Covid-19

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 02:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday decided to defer the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examination against the backdrop of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The CISCE said a final decision on conducting the board examinations would be taken in the first week of June.

“While the ISC (Class 12) examination will be conducted at a later date, the candidates of the ISCE (Class 10) examination will be given the following options: – to write the offline examination along with the Class 12 candidates or not to write the offline examination,” Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of the CISCE said in a statement.

He said if the Class 10 students decide not to take the offline examination, the CISCE will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
ICSE Exams

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 