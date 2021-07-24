CISCE results announced, almost all students clear classes 10, 12 exams

Girls outshone boys in the Class 12 examinations of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), results of which were announced on Saturday.

For the Class 10 examinations, girls and boys were on an even keel as they achieved the same pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.

The CISCE had cancelled the examinations this year owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and assessed the performance of the students on an alternative assessment policy decided by the board.

“In Class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent, while that of boys is 99.66 per cent,” CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

In Karnataka, all 21,386 students who had applied for the Class 10 examinations cleared the assessment criteria, while the pass percentage among the 2040 Class 12 students was 99.95 per cent.

Unlike previous years the option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available as candidates have been awarded “imputed marks”, Arathoon said, adding that a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.

A total of 2,422 schools had presented candidates for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination, while 1,166 schools had presented candidates for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam.

A total of 2,19,499 candidates, including 54.14 per cent boys and 45.86 per cent girls, appeared for Class 10 exams, while 94,011 candidates, including 53.67 per cent boys and 46.33 per cent girls appeared for Class 12 exams.

The southern region has the best pass percentage (100) followed by the western region where 99.99 per cent of students cleared Class 10.

For Class 12, southern and western regions have the best pass percentage (99.91 per cent) followed by northern regions (99.75 per cent).