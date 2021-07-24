CISCE results for classes 10, 12 announced

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 The CISCE on Saturday announced results for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage.

In the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 per cent.

Here's how you can check ICSE, ISC results

The board said that like last year, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared.

The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

The results have been prepared on an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

"In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

He informed that unlike previous years, option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any, Arathoon said.

 

