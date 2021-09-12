CISF official Geeta Samota becomes 'fastest Indian' to summit two peaks

CISF official Geeta Samota on Saturday became the "fastest Indian" to summit two peaks located in Africa and Russia, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said.

"Congratulations to @geeta_samota for successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa; earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug & Mt Kilimanjaro today)," Pradhan said in a tweet.

While Mt Elbrus (5,642 mts) is in Russia, the Kilimanjaro peak (5,895 mts) is located in Tanzania and is Africa's highest peak.

Samota works with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a central paramilitary force under the command of the Union home ministry.

