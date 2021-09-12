CISF woman becomes 'fastest Indian' to summit two peaks

CISF official Geeta Samota becomes 'fastest Indian' to summit two peaks

Samota scaled Mt Elbrus (5,642 mts) in Russia and the Kilimanjaro peak (5,895 mts) located in Tanzania, which is Africa's highest peak

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2021, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 00:14 ist
CISF official Geeta Samota at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Credit: Twitter/@geeta_samota

CISF official Geeta Samota on Saturday became the "fastest Indian" to summit two peaks located in Africa and Russia, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said.

"Congratulations to @geeta_samota for successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa; earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug & Mt Kilimanjaro today)," Pradhan said in a tweet.

While Mt Elbrus (5,642 mts) is in Russia, the Kilimanjaro peak (5,895 mts) is located in Tanzania and is Africa's highest peak.

Samota works with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a central paramilitary force under the command of the Union home ministry.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Mount Kilimanjaro
CISF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

 