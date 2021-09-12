CISF official Geeta Samota becomes 'fastest Indian' to summit two peaks

CISF official Geeta Samota on Saturday became the "fastest Indian" to summit two peaks located in Africa and Russia, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said.
"Congratulations to @geeta_samota for successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa; earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug & Mt Kilimanjaro today)," Pradhan said in a tweet.
Congratulations to @geeta_samota for successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro,highest peak in Africa;earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug& Mt Kilimanjaro today) #IndiaTanzania @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MOS_MEA @ianuragthakur @CISFHQrs @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/zWNmIrZyLN
— Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) September 11, 2021
While Mt Elbrus (5,642 mts) is in Russia, the Kilimanjaro peak (5,895 mts) is located in Tanzania and is Africa's highest peak.
Samota works with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a central paramilitary force under the command of the Union home ministry.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944
McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu
Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims