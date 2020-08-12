CISF to deploy persons with basic knowledge of local language in airports

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that guards all airports in the country will deploy personnel with “basic knowledge” of local language or English to the “extent possible” in areas where the guards come in direct contact with passengers inside the airport.

A senior CISF official said the endeavor of the force has always been to help passengers at the airport, while noting that it is not possible to get “100 per cent local deployment” at all such installations in the country. The clarification comes three days after DMK MP Kanimozhi complained that a CISF officer at the Chennai Airport asked if she was an Indian for not knowing Hindi.

“As such there is no exact order that 100 per cent deployment would be only on the basis of knowing English or the local language. We used to deploy those personnel who have basic knowledge of English or the local language in places where there is direct interaction with the public. We are always in that practice and we have reiterated that,” Anil Pandey, DIG and Chief Public Relations Officer, CISF, told DH.

He added that CISF’s endeavor has been the same and deploying personnel with basic knowledge of local language was not new.

“Our endeavor is the same and it has not changed due to any particular incident. And it is true that you cannot get 100 per cent local deployment. We have our internal SOP to ensure people with basic knowledge of the local language to the extent possible,” Pandey said.

Kanimozhi’s experience had triggered a debate on whether Hindi is being imposed in offices or installations owned by the Centre in non-Hindi speaking states.

“This is not a tirade against any individual or person. The official who accosted me did so because of her lack of appropriate training. This is a larger issue and about the many official positions of authority, who do not know that both English and Hindi are official languages,” Kanimozhi had said on Monday.