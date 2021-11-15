Citizens urge CJI to list petitions on UAPA misuse, others immediately

Around 200 "concerned" citizens, including former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas (retd), activist Medha Patkar and academic Rajmohan Gandhi, have urged Chief Justice of India N V Ramana for immediate listing of petitions on Article 370, misuse of UAPA, Citizenship Amendment Act, Pegasus and Rafale, among others.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, they said they were approaching him regarding the non-listing as also pending adjudication in the Supreme Court on "several urgent matters affecting citizen's fundamental rights, as also matters of national importance".

They said they have learnt through the apex court's website that among the 421 Constitutional Bench matters cases pending before 5, 7 and 9-judge Benches, there are 49 main matters and 372 connected matters as on October 1 this year.

The urgent matters pending hearing and judicial decisions include, "abrogation of Article 370 without due Parliamentary process, continuing misuse of UAPA that is already under challenge, Citizenship Amendment Act, sedition law, breach of fundamental rights with regard to personal privacy (Pegasus and Aadhaar), electoral bonds and transparency in election financing, Rafale deal and farm laws.

Besides Admiral Ramdas, Patkar and Gandhi, the letter was also signed by former IPS officers Julio Ribeiro and Maxwell Pereira, documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, filmmaker Saeed Mirza, economist Jean Dreze and writer Aakar Patel.

"We request you to consider constituting Benches of appropriate strength as a matter of great urgency, to hear the cases concerning these and other constitutional matters, which are pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, some for over two years," they said.

"These cases affect the daily lives of very large sections of the populace, in addition to being issues of national importance. Early disposal of these Constitution cases will restore the faith that we as citizens repose in the judiciary and the Supreme Court," they added.