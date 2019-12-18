Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest reaches Haryana

The protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) reached Haryana today, with protests in Muslim-dominated areas of Nuh in the state. The protest, which remained peaceful, saw thousands of people gathering in Nuh seeking the withdrawal of the CAA.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police said it has made elaborate security arrangements across the state in wake of the incidents of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that police is prepared to deal with any law and order situation across the state.

“All the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police have been directed to take necessary precautionary and preventive measures to maintain law and order and peace in their respective jurisdiction,” he said Wednesday.

In wake of the protest against the CAA in Nuh district, Virk said that police were on alert to ensure that the protest remained peaceful.

“Additional forces would also be marshalled from within the state for deployment in case of any requirement,” he said, adding urging the people not to take law into their hands by responding to rumours on social media having potential to incite violence.