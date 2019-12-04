Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 gets Cabinet nod

The controversial bill granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan got the Cabinet nod on Wednesday, setting the stage for its introduction in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session with provisions that the ruling BJP believes will allay the concerns raised by north-eastern states.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to grant Indian nationality to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they do not possess valid travel documents.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the Bill, which was part of the ruling BJP's 2019 manifesto when it said it was "committed" to its enactment for the "protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution".

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar takes care of "all interests, India's interests", even as protests erupted in some parts of the north-eastern states.

Javadekar refused to provide details of the Bill saying it will be known when it comes before Parliament "tomorrow or day after".

"When the details are out, I am sure all will welcome it. It is in natural interest, in the national interest. It is not against anybody," he told a press conference. He was responding to questions on Opposition's demand that citizenship should not be granted on the basis of religion.

Its earlier avatar Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 was passed by Lok Sabha but could not clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle following widespread protests in the north-eastern states.

Addressing the concerns of the north-eastern states, Shah had earlier assured delegations from the region that the Bill proposes to exclude areas protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, which is aimed at preventing settlement of other Indian nationals in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram, and areas which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been holding a series of meetings with stakeholders to address concerns raised by north-eastern states, the latest round being on Tuesday late evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, CPI(M) said it opposes the Bill which seeks to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. "India’s citizens are its citizens, irrespective of what faith they follow or don’t, what they eat, what work they do, their caste, creed, place of residence, gender or colour of skin. No to Citizenship Amendment Bill," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

"It is simple. Citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. This is what makes the Citizenship Amendment Bill unacceptable and unconstitutional. The CAB is aimed at destroying the basis of India," he added.

The importance the BJP gives to the Bill was underscored by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here on Tuesday.

While equating the Bill with the move to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Singh sought to blunt the Opposition concerns that it was meant to exclude Muslims. The Opposition is also against providing citizenship on the basis of religion, saying it goes against the Constitutional values.

In BJP's defence Singh said, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are essentially Islamic nations and non-Muslims are at the receiving end of religious persecution there.