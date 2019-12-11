Citizenship (Amendment) Bill cleared in Parliament

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with125 votes in favour and 105 votes against the Bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be sent to a select Panel for review, earlier during the session.

Rajya Sabha negated the motion for sending Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to Select Committee. 124 members voted against it while 99 members voted in its favour. The motion was moved by CPI(M) MP, KK Ragesh.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday with 311 votes for it.

