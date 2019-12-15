Citizenship law against views of Savarkar: Uddhav

In a sharp attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was against the views of revolutionary freedom fighter V D Savarkar.

".... creating unrest over Citizenship Amendment Act us a strategy of BJP and this is not something Veer Savarkar wanted," Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, told reporters in Nagpur on the eve of the winter session of Maharashtra legislature.

On his stand on the new law, he said: "Let us first see what the court decides on it, we will clear our stand then."

As regards the comments of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarkar, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader said: "Our government is working on the basis of the common minimum programme and not merely on basis of ideology.... we have already spoken about our stand on Veer Savarkar."

On the BJP's decision to boycott the customary tea meeting hosted by CM on the eve of legislature session, he said: "We are proud that a chaiwala is the Prime Minister.... however, the same party boycotts the tea meeting."