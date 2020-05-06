CITU hits out at Karnataka government

CITU condemns Karnataka government's move to cancel special trains for migrant workers

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  May 06 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 18:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CITU, on Wednesday, condemned the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government's decision to cancel special trains to transport stranded migrant workers to their native places following a meeting with employers, saying it is an "inhuman and cruel" move.

After Yediyurappa's meeting with 'Employers' Association', the Karnataka government had requested the Railways to cancel all 10 trains from Bengaluru to Bihar, scheduled to run in the next five days.

"The migrant workers were subjected to unimaginable miseries and hunger, not being paid by most of the employers during the 40 days’ lockdown period. The state (Karnataka) government did little to give any relief to the majority of the migrant workforce. Now, the same employers' community does not want the workers to go back to their home state and the BJP-led state (Karnataka) government is readily obliging the capitalist lobby in their cruel game-plan," CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen said.

He said the entire exercise was also as "reflection of utter hypocrisy" as the Narendra Modi-led central government has "ultimately agreed" to run special trains for return of migrant workers "after lot of pressure".

"Now, the BJP Government of Karnataka refuses to send the migrant workers back home, at the dictates of the capitalist lobby. Aren’t the reluctance and the refusal part of a single exercise?" he said.

Sen was also apprehensive of the possibility of "similar retrograde" moves in some other states also.

"The CITU urges the Centre to get the scheduled train services from Karnataka for the migrant workers resumed and not allow similar cancellation in other states since such return of migrant workers must be construed as part of disaster management," he said.

