City taxi scheme: HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the AAP government and app-based cab service providers, Ola and Uber, on a PIL seeking directions to the two companies to adhere to the city taxi scheme of 2015.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Delhi government, ANI Technologies, which operates under the name Ola, and Uber India seeking their stand on the plea by an NGO which has alleged that the two companies are not complying with the scheme.

NGO Art of Learning Foundation, in its plea, has also contended that the two companies, as well as the Delhi government, have been unable to ensure the safety and welfare of passengers travelling in the cabs operated by Ola and Uber.

The petition has claimed that under the scheme, the licensee -- like Ola and Uber -- are responsible for the quality of drivers, their police verification and their conduct with passengers.

The plea has referred to news reports of several instances where safety and security of passengers, including women, have been put at risk by the conduct of the drivers of app-based cabs and said that the companies have taken action, that too of suspending the driver, only in cases where the complainant has filed an FIR for rape or sexual assault.

The NGO has sought directions to the two companies to sensitise their drivers on how to behave with women, children, disabled persons and senior citizens travelling in cabs controlled by them.

It has also sought a direction to Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, to formulate suitable laws to regulate the bike services launched by Ola in the national capital region.