Civil societies, groups, urge PM Modi to use PM-Cares to help families of migrants who died in Maha train accident

In a shocking incident, at least 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday.

The lives of migrant labourers, who were killed in a train accident in Aurangabad while walking to their native places, could have been saved if arrangements had been made for their shelter or halt during their journey, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Friday as it sought a report from Maharashtra government on the incident.

In its preliminary observations, it said the mishap could be termed as a train accident as normally it is not expected by anyone that some people will be sleeping on the railway tracks.

"However, the crucial aspect is that the poor labourers, who were already facing many hardships amid countrywide lockdown, were forced to walk on foot for a very long distance due to non-availability of any mode of transport, lost their lives due to apparent negligence by the district administration. Had some arrangements been made for their shelter or halt during their tiring journey, the painful tragedy could be averted," the NHRC said.

A group of civil society organizations on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia per person for those who died in the Aurangabad train accident. "Victims of the railway track accident, and all those who died while travelling to their homes, be given ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh from PM Cares Fund," they said.

