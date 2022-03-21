Civilian shot dead by militants in Kashmir

A civilian was shot dead, while a non-local labourer was shot at and injured in twin attacks by militants in Kashmir on Monday.

In the first incident, a civilian was shot dead by unidentified militants in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A police official said Tajamul Mohi-ud-Din Rather was fired upon by militants near his home at Gotpora, Budgam this evening. He was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In a separate incident, militants shot at and injured a non-local labourer in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Reports said the militants fired upon Bisujeet Kumar, son of Paras Mandan of Bihar in Pulwama, leaving him injured.

He was admitted to a district hospital.

There has been a spurt in attacks on civilians by militants in Kashmir in recent weeks. Several civilians, including panchayat members, have been killed in March.

Check out DH's latest videos: