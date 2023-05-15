CJI calls Justice M R Shah 'Tiger Shah' for his courage and fighting spirit

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday referred to Justice M R Shah, who retired on Monday as a Supreme Court judge, as “Tiger Shah”, saying he has been a solid colleague with him in the Collegium, full of practical wisdom.

“He has been a solid colleague for me in the Collegium, full of practical wisdom. He was full of excellent advice which helped us greatly when we made the first seven appointments in a short span of time," the CJI said while speaking at a farewell function organised by the SC Bar Association.

He said Justice Shah’s entry into the apex court Collegium on November 9, 2022, coincided with his own appointment as Chief Justice of India. Justice Shah was appointed SC judge on November 2, 2018. After serving as a judge in the Gujarat HC upon his appointment in 2004, he also served as Patna HC Chief Justice for a brief period before his elevation to the top court.

The CJI called Justice Shah as “Tiger Shah” for his courage and fighting spirit.

He cited Bob Dylan’s song, “When the winds of changes shift, may your heart always be joyful, may your song always be sung, may you stay forever young, may you stay forever young”.

Justice Chandrachud also recited Pakistani poet Obaidullah Aleem, “Aankh se dur sahi dil se kahan jayega, jaane wale tu hamein yaad bahut ayega.” (You may go away from the eyes but you would always remain in the heart).

Justice Shah, who appeared to be emotional, thanked the Bar and said he had performed his duties without fear, favour or ill will.

Earlier, while sitting on the ceremonial bench with the Chief Justice, Justice Shah had tears filled in his eyes.

"I am like a coconut...please excuse me if I start crying. Thank you all for your kind words and sentiments expressed by all (members of the Bar)," he said

Justice Shah said he is not a person to retire but would rather start new innings. He also read a few lines from Raj Kapoora's film 'Mera Naam Joker', "Kal khel me hum ho na ho..gardish me taare rahenge sada...".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he had seen Justice Shah both as a lawyer and a judge and he is a very hard-working person and "a very brave human being who does not get cowed down, an ability which is slightly vanishing."

Justice Shah wrote more than 700 judgements in his tenure at the Supreme Court. He was a part of the recent Constitution bench which delivered judgements in the Maharashtra political imbroglio and Delhi Vs Centre dispute on control of services. He also dealt with matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensured ex gratia payment of Rs 50,000 to every deceased person.