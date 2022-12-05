CJI forms panel for accessibility audit of SC

CJI forms panel for accessibility audit of Supreme Court

The Committee has to prepare and release a questionnaire for persons with disabilities, who visit SC premises to assess the nature and extent of problems they face

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 00:45 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud has decided for a comprehensive accessibility audit of the Supreme Court premises, with an aim of ensuring accessibility in the justice system and understanding the hardships faced by the specially-abled persons, in their interface with the Supreme Court.

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed on December 3 every year, the CJI has constituted a "Supreme Court Committee on Accessibility" chaired by a sitting judge of the apex court. 

The Committee headed by Justice S Ravindra Bhat has been asked to conduct an accessibility audit extending to both physical as well as technological accessibility. The Committee has also been tasked to prepare and release a questionnaire for persons with disabilities, who visit the Supreme Court premises to assess the nature and extent of the problems they face, a statement from the Public Relations Office said.

It said inputs will also be sought by the Committee from Supreme Court Advocates, litigants, interns etc. 

The Committee, also including a Professor from NLU Bengaluru, would prepare a report, containing the results of the audit and survey. It would recommend proposals geared towards removing barriers to access.

A differently abled person employed at the Supreme Court, a differently abled advocate nominated by Supreme Court Bar Association and a person nominated by the Centre for Disability Studies at NALSAR University of Law are other members of the Committee. An Officer of the Supreme Court Registry will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.

The initiative by the CJI is in lines with the World Health Organisation's this year theme "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world", it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
CJI
specially abled
India News

What's Brewing

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 