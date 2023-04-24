CJI inaugurates new judges' library in SC

CJI inaugurates new judges' library in SC

The CJI also released a web page dedicated to the landmark judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 22:22 ist
Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud inaugurated on Monday the new judges' library in the additional building complex of the Supreme Court. 

The CJI also inaugurated noted jurist Soli Sorabjee's Bibliotheca by unveiling his portrait in the library.

The new library is spread over four floors and includes circulation section, reference section, information management section, legal research and legislation section and acquisition section, a press note issued by the SC registry said.

“The total collection of books and reference material in the judges' library is 3,77,000 out of which 2,40,000 are placed in the new library. The library houses legal commentaries, law reports, biographies and general books along with a Judges' Lounge and Judges' Conference Room,” it said.

The CJI also released a web page dedicated to the landmark judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case to celebrate its 50 year anniversary.

Also Read: SC dedicates web page detailing Kesavananda Bharati case arguments, submissions and verdict

The web page provides background, introduction, record of proceedings, key legal issues and scanned copies of the judgement along with written arguments and submissions of petitioner, respondents and intervenors in the case. 

The views of each judge of the constitution bench that laid down the path-breaking concept of the "basic structure" of the Constitution can also be accessed by clicking on their respective photograph on the web page. 

The Judgement has also been made available in Hindi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme curt
DY Chandrachud

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 