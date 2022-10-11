CJI Lalit recommends DY Chandrachud as successor

Chief Justice UU Lalit retires on November 8 this year

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Oct 11 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 11:46 ist
DY Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Incumbent Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday named Justice D Y Chandrachud, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, as his successor.

Justice Lalit is to superannuate on November 8.

In presence of all SC judges, Justice Lalit handed over the letter of recommendation to Chandrachud.

If Justice Chandrachud's name is cleared by the Union government, he would go on to become the 50th CJI.

Justice Chandrachud would have a long tenure of two years, as he would retire on November 10, 2024.

According to Memorandum of Procedure, the Centre asks the outgoing CJI to name the successor, just before a month of retirement.

On October 7, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor.

DY Chandrachud
CJI
U U Lalit

