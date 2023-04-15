CJI-led five-judge bench to hear on April 18 pleas for same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court has set up a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to hear a batch of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriage.

According to the causelist put out on SC's website, a bench of the CJI and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, will hear the petitions filed by Supriyo alias Supriya Chakraborty and others on April 18.

On March 13, while referring the matter to a constitution bench, the top court had noted that it is a very seminal issue.

The proceedings in the matter will be live-streamed in accordance with the previous orders in all Constitution bench matters.

Notably, the Centre had opposed the plea, saying that legal validation of same-sex marriage will cause "complete havoc" with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values. The Centre stressed that legislative policy recognises marriage as a bond only between a biological man and a biological woman.

The petitioners, for their part, had said the right to marry cannot be withheld to a class of persons solely on the basis of their gender identity and sexual orientation. They also said personal laws could harmoniously be read down to make a provision for it.

They further pointed out that the Special Marriage Act recognised marriage between two persons.

In the Navtej Singh Johar judgement (decriminalisation of Section 377 of IPC), the Supreme Court had said the right to life included the right to marriage, procreation and even sexual orientation. Citing the Puttaswamy judgement (on right to privacy) and Deepika Singh case, they said the rights recognised by the Supreme Court are far beyond the narrow interpretation given to the provisions of the Special Marriage Act.

The petitioners also said what is involved here is right to life under Article 21 and right to expression under Article 19 of the Constitution. Denial of right to marry is denial of right to expression and dignity, these are natural rights to individuals, they said.