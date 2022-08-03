CJI NV Ramana receives request to nominate successor

Justice UU Lalit, who is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court is in line to become the next CJI

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 23:45 ist
Outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. Credit: PTI Photo

 Outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday received a request from the Law Minister to nominate his successor. 

The incumbent CJI is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation.

"Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor," a communication from SC PRO stated.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI on his successor, normally within a month of the retirement of the incumbent CJI.

Justice U U Lalit, who is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court is in line to become the next CJI. 

Justice Lalit, who was appointed to the top court directly from the Bar, would be having a short tenure of less than three months as the CJI since he would retire on November 8.

India News
N V Ramana
Chief Justice of India
Law Ministry

