SC verdict on use of Pegasus spyware tomorrow

CJI Ramana-led bench to deliver verdict on use of Pegasus spyware tomorrow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2021, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 13:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

CJI NV Ramana-led bench of the Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking probe into the Pegasus scandal on Wednesday.

The pleas sought an independent probe and over reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

N V Ramana
Pegasus
India News
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 