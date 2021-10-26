CJI Ramana-led bench to deliver verdict on use of Pegasus spyware tomorrow

CJI NV Ramana-led bench of the Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking probe into the Pegasus scandal on Wednesday.

The pleas sought an independent probe and over reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

