CJI Ramana raises issues of Indians with blue collar jobs in UAE, favours expeditious execution of decrees

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday raised the issues of Indians, particularly those in the blue-collar jobs in UAE and the need for expeditious execution of decrees passed by the courts there.

"I had the occasion to take up matters related to 175 pending extradition orders and 105 pending requests for exchange of prisoners. Similarly, issuance of notifications for implementation of bilateral treaties also figured in our meeting," he said.

The CJI was speaking at the civic reception hosted by Indian Community at Abu Dhabi in UAE in the presence of Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir.

Talking about his meeting with the authorities there, he said, "I must say the response was very positive and encouraging. The Ambassador has assured follow-up of these matters. These will certainly benefit of Indian Community."

With regard to the judicial ties between two countries, he said that it is heartening to note that India and UAE have entered into bilateral agreements which will help both the nations to enhance cooperation in various fields.

"Bilateral agreements have been entered into with respect to the execution of decrees, extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal and civil matters and many more. Such agreements are a great asset, keeping in mind the large levels of interaction between India and the UAE," he said, pointing towards nearly 3.5 million Indian expats living there, comprising around 30 per cent of the total population.

Praising the efforts of Indian diaspora, the CJI asked organisations such as Indian Cultural and Social Centre to think about creating a Legal Assistance Centre to help those in need of legal assistance.

"In India, both the National and State Legal Services Authorities are able to take care of legal service needs of 70 per cent of needy population, totally free of cost. I can assure you that Indian Legal Services Authorities will extend all possible help in dealing with legal problems of the needy in India," he said, asking the organisation to work as nodal point for coordination between the needy and Indian Legal Service Authorities.

He, along with Justice Hima Kohli, also visited Union Supreme Court of UAE at Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, President (Chief Justice) of the UAE's Federal Supreme Court.

