CJI Ramana to chair conference of High Court Justices tomorrow

After a gap of six years, a conference of Chief Justices of High Courts and a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices is to be organised in Delhi on April 29 and 30 respectively.

With an aim to address and resolve the issues concerning the judiciary, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana would be chairing the 39th conference of Chief Justices of High Courts on Friday on the Supreme Court premises.

The conference would review the progress made in the resolutions passed in the Chief Justices conference held in 2016 and also consider steps to improve the justice delivery system in the country, an official statement said.

This would be followed by a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan here on April 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate this event.

The Supreme Court has been organising the conference of Chief Justices of High Courts since 1953. To date, 38 such conferences have been held. The last one was organised in 2016.

Besides the evaluation of progress made vis-a-vis resolutions of Chief Justices conference 2016, the major issues to be deliberated upon include strengthening the network and connectivity at all court complexes on a priority basis, human resource/personnel policy--needs of district courts, infrastructure and capacity building, institutional and legal reforms and appointment of High Court judges.

