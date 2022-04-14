CJI Ramana visits Golden Temple

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 14 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 15:01 ist
Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana with his wife Shivamala offers prayer at the Golden temple in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice N V Ramana visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday on the occasion of Baisakhi.

He greeted the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and wished the people of Punjab peace and prosperity.

"My good wishes for Baisakhi. I am very happy today, my lifetime dream came true as my family members and I reached the Golden Temple. I thank the managing committee,” Ramana said.

The CJI also visited the Border Security Force museum and the Attari-Wagah Border where he attended the Beating Retreat ceremony.

On the 103rd anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Ramana paid tributes to martyrs.

The CJI is on a visit to Punjab with his family.

He was received by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to the state. 

Punjab
Amritsar
Golden Temple
N V Ramana
India News

