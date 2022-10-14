CJI recuses self from hearing plea by BSY in land allotment case

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and in a case related to their failure to grant 26 acres of land to private investor M Alam Pasha in 2011.

As soon as the petitions came up, Chief Justice Lalit opted out of the matter.

The CJI, presiding over a bench, which also comprised Justice Hemant Gupta, said the matter would be posted before another bench after Diwali.

The top court had on January 27, 2021 granted protection from arrest to Yediyurappa and Minister Murugesh Nirani in the case.

Yediyurappa and Murugesh Nirani, now mining minister, had approached the top court against the High Court's January 5, 2021 order, allowing criminal proceedings against them.

In their plea, the petitioners raised a legal question of whether a court can initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a public servant without prior sanction on the ground that he demitted office, which he allegedly abused, in view of the amended provision related to Section 19.

The HC had restored the fresh criminal complaint filed against them in the Bengaluru court, despite a previous one having been quashed on October 11, 2013, for want of valid sanction.

The HC had held that the quashing of the earlier complaint filed by Pasha for want of sanction, would not operate as a bar to maintaining the instant complaint.

Acting on Pasha's plea against the Special Judge's order of August 26, 2016, the HC had said the order was contrary to the well-established principle of law that sanction for prosecution of public servants was not necessary after they demit office or retire from service.

Pasha accused the then CM, Nirani, then Industries Minister and others of allegedly forging the documents to show the withdrawal of approval of 26 acres of land to him in Devanahalli Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural in 2011.

