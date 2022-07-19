Claim that money was taken is absolutely false: Teesta

The lawyer for Teesta Setalvad on Monday refuted allegations made in a Special Investigation Team (SIT) affidavit that she conspired to “dismiss” the then Gujarat government led by Chief Minister Narendra Modi “at the behest of senior Congress leader late Ahmed Patel.

Arguing for her bail, advocate Somnath Vatsa told the court, “Much has been sought to be made in the public domain to the extent that some money was taken. I won’t mention those, but the claim that money has been taken is absolutely false.”

While not mentioning the details of the SIT affidavit claiming that she was part of the “larger conspiracy” to dislodge the then Gujarat government for alleged “financial and other benefits,” Vatsa argued that assuming that she caused someone to “say something which was not true” the agency concerned (Supreme Court-appointed SIT), right from the filing of protest petition to the SC, never pointed out anything that was false in the petition.

Zakia Jafri, the widow of ex-Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, had filed the protest petition before a metropolitan court against the SC-appointed-SIT’s closure report that gave a clean chit to Modi and over 60 other state functionaries from their alleged roles in the post-Godhra riots.