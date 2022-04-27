Class 10 exams begin in Andhra Pradesh amid reports of 'paper leak'

The school end class 10 exams began in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with alarming reports that the first paper was leaked.

Photos of the First Language Telugu paper were reportedly circulating on WhatsApp groups within half an hour from the time the exam commenced i.e., at 9:30 AM.

State education officials denied the “rumours” stating that photos of the paper were circulated at around 11:30 am. The centre from where the picture came out was identified as ZPHS Ankireddipalle, in Nandyal district.

A senior official said that the news about the leak of 10th class question paper “is totally false and mischievous.”

“We came to know that by 11:35 am someone had circulated the photos of the 10th class question paper, taken in an exam centre. Since the exam started at 9.30 am, it cannot be seen as a leak but malpractice,” said Devananda Reddy, director of government examinations.

The centre is identified as ZPHS Ankireddypalle in Kolimigundla Mandal of the newly created Nandyal district. The chief superintendent, departmental officer at the exam centre and invigilator of the concerned room have been suspended from the exam duties.

However, there are reports of such a “leak” from Chittoor district too.

In light of the incident, all nodal officers, DEOs are directed to be more vigilant and strictly enforce the “No Mobile Phone” rule in the exam centres. All the staff on duty (invigilators and others) should deposit their mobiles with the chief supervisor who would be held responsible if any deviation is noticed.

The SSC exams are being conducted in the state in a largely Covid-19 fear-free atmosphere, after a gap of two years.