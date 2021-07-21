CBSE extends deadline Class 12 results compilation

Class 12 board exams: CBSE extends deadline for schools to compile results

Schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky.

"With the the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers," Bhardwaj said in an official order.

"Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately," he added.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

The CBSE, however, did not clarify whether extending the deadline for schools will cause a delay in declaration of results which are due to be declared latest by July 31.

