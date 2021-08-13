Class 12 student moves SC seeking time-bound decision to reopen schools

A Class XII student from Delhi has approached the Supreme Court for directions to the Centre and state governments to take a time-bound decision in connection with the physical reopening of schools and conduct of offline teaching.

A Delhi-resident, Amar Prem Prakash said he is echoing the sentiments and feelings of a large body of the student community and fraternity of the country, particularly underprivileged and voiceless children.

The petitioner said he is aggrieved by the indecision and vacillation on the part of the Centre, and many states and Union Territories in the matter of reopening of schools and resumption of physical classes with adequate safeguards. Students were forced to take up tuition and coaching classes in absence of physical schools.

He contended if public places can be reopened for those vaccinated or not why should schools and other educational institutions be not given a priority.

The plea filed through advocate Prem Prakash Mehrotra claimed that it sought to raise a very vital issue regarding the deprivation and ill-effects, both psychological and actual, of school children being kept away from attending their schools physically.

The plea said deprivation of regular school and teaching in the congenial and academic environment of a student’s education institution, was leaving an indelible mark on the psyche of student community.

“A holistic and considered decision in regard to reopening of schools will not only end the uncertainty and speculation in this regard, but also assuage the sentiment of the student community in the country," it said.

The plea said having virtual classes was proving to be not only detrimental to the interests of students, but also tantamount to discrimination and unfair treatment.