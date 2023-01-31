Class 12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class 12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

The 18-year-old victim, a resident of JJ camp in Okhla Phase II, was a student at Kalkaji school

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 31 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 13:55 ist
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Credit: Reuters Photo

A class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel between two groups in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old victim, a resident of JJ camp in Okhla Phase II, was a student at Kalkaji school, they said.

There was a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi Park during which the boy allegedly suffered stab wounds to the chest. He was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital where he succumbed, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

CCTV footage from the area has been checked and local enquiry is being conducted to identify and trace the culprits, the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

 