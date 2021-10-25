Classes for 4-year UG programme under NEP to begin from November 8

The multidisciplinary and holistic four-year UG programme under National Education Policy 2020, in all the UG colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction, will begin from November 8, said Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

He was speaking during a one-day workshop and interaction programme on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 held at Town Hall in Mangaluru.

"The Board of Studies under various faculties have already submitted syllabus and curriculum under NEP, which will be placed before the faculty meeting on October 26 for approval. The same will be placed before the Academic Council meeting on October 27 for approval before the implementation", he said.

The VC said that workshops on NEP for the teaching faculties will be organised at the cluster level in the coming days. The NEP aims at empowering and engaging teachers. On the apprehension that English is neglected while implementing the NEP, the VC said that English is not neglected and the students can learn the language under ability enhancement subjects and also as an open elective. The NEP will bring in competitiveness in the system. All the concerns and apprehensions related to the NEP will be addressed, he said.

Karnataka State Higher Education Council Executive Director Dr Gopala Krishna Joshi termed NEP as a collection of best practices from all over the world. The NEP ensures flexibility to students with multiple entries and exit options to complete his/her education during any time of life. In higher education, the NEP will focus on cognitive skills including critical thinking and problem solving along with non-cognitive skills of teamwork and collaboration.

According to the All India Higher Education Survey (AISHE) 2019-20 released by the Ministry of Education, 32.7 % of the enrollment is into humanities and arts in higher education. The teachers will have to put in extra efforts to make higher education relevant to the needs of the country.

The NEP will focus on employability skills, critical thinking and formative assessment long with multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary learning. Three courses — Digital Fluency, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security will become part of the higher education curriculum under the NEP in Karnataka.

They will be made available free of cost to non-Computer Science college students and faculty members of Higher Education Institutions of the state and the course is designed by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). Teachers from any faculty can learn these courses and teach the students.

