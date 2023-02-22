Classical dance legend Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

One of the finest exponents of Mohiniyattam and Kathakali dance forms, Dr Kanak Rale, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Dr Rele, a Padma Bhushan recipient, was the founder-director of the Nalanda Dance Research Centre and the founder-principal of the Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya in Mumbai.

Condoling her death, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said that Dr Rele had dedicated her entire life to the cause of promotion, propagation and research of Indian classical dance forms.

"Dr Rele made fundamental work in the field of dance through her Nalanda Dance Research Centre and the Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya. She trained hundreds of students and brought classical dance close to the people. In her demise we have lost a great Nritya Tapaswini,” he said.