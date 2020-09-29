CLAT 2020 witness 78% turnout despite protests, Covid-19

Despite several hudles, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 went on smoothly where 78% of the total registered 75,183 registered candidates appeared for the test on Monday. CLAT 2020 is a gateway for admissions into 22 National Law Universities across the country.

Despite the bandh call given by various Farmers Organisations in Karnataka, students appeared for the test in across 18 centres in the state. The final results of the test will be announced on October 5 as per the schedule released by CLAT conductors. The number of candidates who appeared for the test was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and due to bandh in some states, including Karnataka. "As there was a bandh call given by farmers organisations I was scared if missing the test, but everything went on well," said a candidate. "Following the bandh call, fearing the road block, I had reached the centre 2 hours before the test time," revealed another candidate.

However students who appeared for the test said that the paper was of moderate difficulty and lengthy. This year the CLAT conductors have increased the total numbers of test centres to 300 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A press release by the Consortium of National Law Universities stated that 100% attendance was recorded at four centres and no technical glitch was reported from any of the centres.

The Consortium has mentioned that instead of only 50% of the fee shall be paid at the time of admission considering the pandemic. The consortium said that the number of questions for CLAT UG was reduced from 200 to 150. A grievance committee under the chairperson Justice Rajendra Babu, Former Chief Justice of India has been set up to look into the grievances.