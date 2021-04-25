Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid-19 from inside our homes

Being armed with preventive measures will give us a better chance at fighting Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 14:41 ist
Keep all surfaces clean. Credit: Pixabay Photo

As Covid-19 infections continue their climb, being armed with preventive measures inside the four walls of our homes will keep us safer.

Here are 3 golden rules for keeping your home clean during the pandemic, especially while taking care of someone infected with Covid-19 under home isolation.

1. Keep all surfaces clean: Cleaning surfaces properly at regular intervals kills the virus. Special focus should be given to floors and surfaces that are touched frequently.

Special focus should be given to floors and surfaces that are touched frequently.

2. While using bleach or similar disinfectants, use a mop with a handle.

3. Do not sweep your floors with a broom if there is a Covid-19 patient at home.

By following these guidelines Tweeted by MyGovIndia, you can keep the virus at bay inside your home.

Additionally, we at DH recommend those battling Covid-19 and in home isolation to use pulse oximeters daily and keep a note of the readings, along with readings of your temperature.

Make sure you are following proper hand hygeine, whether Covid-19 infected or not. Do also follow Covid-19 norms, avoid stepping out unless necessary, and get inoculated at the earliest.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

