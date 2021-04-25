Cleanliness key to battle Covid-19 from inside our homes

As Covid-19 infections continue their climb, being armed with preventive measures inside the four walls of our homes will keep us safer.
Here are 3 golden rules for keeping your home clean during the pandemic, especially while taking care of someone infected with Covid-19 under home isolation.
1. Keep all surfaces clean: Cleaning surfaces properly at regular intervals kills the virus. Special focus should be given to floors and surfaces that are touched frequently.
2. While using bleach or similar disinfectants, use a mop with a handle.
3. Do not sweep your floors with a broom if there is a Covid-19 patient at home.
By following these guidelines Tweeted by MyGovIndia, you can keep the virus at bay inside your home.
Cleanliness is the key to stay safe and protected during this pandemic. Keep your home & surroundings clean! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona @PIB_India @MIB_India @MoHFW_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/GVixyFTu4S
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 21, 2020
Additionally, we at DH recommend those battling Covid-19 and in home isolation to use pulse oximeters daily and keep a note of the readings, along with readings of your temperature.
Make sure you are following proper hand hygeine, whether Covid-19 infected or not. Do also follow Covid-19 norms, avoid stepping out unless necessary, and get inoculated at the earliest.