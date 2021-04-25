Cleanliness key to battle Covid-19 from inside our homes

As Covid-19 infections continue their climb, being armed with preventive measures inside the four walls of our homes will keep us safer.

Here are 3 golden rules for keeping your home clean during the pandemic, especially while taking care of someone infected with Covid-19 under home isolation.

1. Keep all surfaces clean: Cleaning surfaces properly at regular intervals kills the virus. Special focus should be given to floors and surfaces that are touched frequently.

2. While using bleach or similar disinfectants, use a mop with a handle.

3. Do not sweep your floors with a broom if there is a Covid-19 patient at home.

By following these guidelines Tweeted by MyGovIndia, you can keep the virus at bay inside your home.

Additionally, we at DH recommend those battling Covid-19 and in home isolation to use pulse oximeters daily and keep a note of the readings, along with readings of your temperature.

Make sure you are following proper hand hygeine, whether Covid-19 infected or not. Do also follow Covid-19 norms, avoid stepping out unless necessary, and get inoculated at the earliest.