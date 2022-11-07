Climate finance a mirage; early warning systems key to saving lives, livelihoods: Bhupender Yadav at COP27

Dubbing climate finance as a mirage, India on Monday strongly argued for the need of climate adaptation schemes at the global level including the Early Warning for All programme that could save thousands of people in the developing world and their livelihood worth billions.

"With climate finance still scarce, climate adaptation in the form of early warning dissemination is key in safeguarding lives, and livelihoods. Early Warnings For All play a part in not just containing the immediate physical impacts, but also mitigating the far-reaching long-term socio-economics implications that follow," Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the ongoing UN Climate Summit at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

The minister spoke after United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres unveiled a plan to provide early warnings against increasingly extreme and dangerous weather to everyone on the Earth in the next five years.

The Executive Action Plan for the Early Warnings for All initiative calls for initial new targeted investments between 2023 and 2027 of $3.1 billion – a sum which would be dwarfed by the benefits.

This is a small fraction of the requested $50 billion in adaptation financing and would cover disaster risk knowledge, observations and forecasting, preparedness and response, and communication of early warnings.

The need for such a plan is urgent as the number of recorded disasters has increased by a factor of five, driven in part by human-induced climate change and more extreme weather. This trend is expected to continue.

The world's most vulnerable regions including India are located between the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

Public expenditures and loss of revenues following the onset of external disasters have already begun to rise in this region that has the least coping capacity.

"Climate finance is still a mirage, and effective climate adaptation such as Early Warnings For All helps us reduce vulnerabilities," said Yadav.

Climate finance, adaptation and loss and damage, are the three key components of India's negotiation strategies.

The minister cited the example of some of the Caribbean nations to flag the developing world's vulnerabilities.

"The intensification of tropical cyclones in the Pacific and Caribbean means that some small tropical states have lost 200 per cent of their national income in a few hours. Instances such as these could have devastating consequences in countries that do not have sufficient means to cope with them."

India, Yadav said, not only improved its cyclone forecasting system to reduce mortality by 90 per cent in the last 15 years, but also extended cooperation to other nations in the neighbourhood.

"The number of lives lost has been minimized, being limited to 100 due to tropical cyclones during the last 10 years, not only in India but also in all the countries in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea region for which IMD provides tropical cyclone forecasts and advisories," he said.