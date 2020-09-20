Clone trains to arrive 2-3 hours before parent trains: Official

'Clone trains to arrive 2-3 hours before parent trains'

Ajith Athrady
  Sep 20 2020
Representative image.

Clone trains, which started on Monday to meet the extra rush of passengers, will reach its destinations two-three hours before the corresponding parent train, railways said.

The Indian Railways started operating 40 trains in some routes where there is a long waitlist of passengers.

The clone trains which will have three AC coaches, limited halts and will run ahead of already operated special trains.

The Railways has introduced these 40 pairs of trains on high demand routes with most trains, between Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Railway Board has given the power to the zonal railways to decide how much of a headstart clone trains will be given depending on the availability of routes and commercial viability.

