Close to 9000 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J&K, Ladakh

As many as 8,945 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

The first Lok Adalat of 2020 was held in all the courts across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions including both wings of High Court, the spokesperson said.

He said the National Lok Adalat was held under the overall supervision of Chief Justice High Court of J&K, Justice Gita Mittal who is also Patron-in-Chief J&K State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) and under the guidance of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge High Court of J&K and Executive Chairman JKSLA.

Held under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, the spokesman said a total 13,554 cases were taken up by 124 Benches constituted for the day-long Lok Adalat in various courts in the twin UTs.

"During the proceedings, 8,945 cases were disposed-off and an amount of Rs 14,87,81,403 was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bill cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases," the spokesman said.