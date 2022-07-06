Cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, at least 4 feared washed away

At least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, an official said.
Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.
Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am.
At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star
A toast to six stellar performances of Ranveer Singh
Varanasi-based organisation seeks GI tag for 'shehnai'
Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru
Mahindra theatre fest returns to Delhi with four plays
'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve