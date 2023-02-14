CM Jagan opens tourist police stations in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated tourist police stations at 20 important religious and tourist places located in various districts of Andhra Pradesh in a bid to improve tourist security in the state.

Launching the police stations virtually from his Tadepalli Camp Office, the Chief Minister said the security kiosks would work as additional police stations and attend to complaints from tourists.

The newly launched Tourist Police Stations would now start functioning at the R K Beach in Visakhapatnam, Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR district, Kukkuteswara Swamy temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Pushkar Ghat at Rajahmundry, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district, Manginapudi Beach and Mopidevi Temple in Krishna district, Indrakeeladri Temple and Bhavani Island in NTR district, Mypadu Beach and Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Penchalakona in SPSR Nellore district, Mahanandi and Ahobilam temples in Nandyal district, Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Horsley Hills in Annamayya district and Lepakshi temple in Satya Sai district.

These Police Stations would be run by specially-trained police personnel and headed by a SI or ASI rank officer. Linked with the regular local police stations, each Tourist Police Station would have six police personnel including women constables.

Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, the Chief Minister suggested that the contact phone number of the responsible police officials should be prominently displayed at all Tourist Police Stations. He hoped that the enhanced tourism security would help boost the tourist traffic in the state.

CM Reddy said that several reforms were introduced in the Police Department after his YSRCP came to power and “the downloading of Disha App by about 1.2 crore women indicates the extent of support extended to women by the state police.”