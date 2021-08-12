Coal India to pump in Rs 14,000 crore in first-mile connectivity projects

Coal India to invest Rs 14K cr in connectivity projects

  Aug 12 2021
Coal India will be infusing Rs 14,000 crore till FY25 in first-mile connectivity infrastructure in two phases, officials said on Thursday.

CIL said it has taken steps to upgrade the mechanised coal transportation and loading system under 'First Mile Connectivity' projects. In phase-I, 35 projects had been tendered out of which four projects of 30 MTPA have been commissioned.

Total capacity involved in this is 414.5 MTPA.

In phase-II, 14 projects with total capacity 100 MTPA will be taken up which will require an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, the miner said.

Meanwhile, Coal India plans to clear 18 mining projects having a capacity of 144 million tonne to be approved in FY22.

Out of this, two mining projects had been approved by CIL and its subsidiaries in the first quarter of FY22 with a rated capacity of 36 MTPA and sanctioned capital of Rs 3,389.95 crore.

