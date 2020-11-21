Code of conduct for lawmakers on table at two-day presiding officers' meet

Code of conduct for lawmakers, steps to minimise disruptions and making legislatures more productive are some of the issues that would come up for deliberations and action at the two-day conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies next week.

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat on November 25. This would be the President’s first physical presence at a conference since Covid-19-induced lockdown in March.

The meeting would also mark the centenary year of the conference, which was first held in 1921, and also discuss innovative steps taken by state assemblies to make legislative bodies more accountable to the people, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told reporters here on Saturday.

The conference is also expected to deliberate on reports of the three committees formed last year to explore the use of Information and Communication Technologies in the functioning of legislatures, minimise disruptions and review the powers of the presiding officers under the anti-defection laws of the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is also scheduled to attend the conference in Kevadia, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi would deliver the valedictory address on November 26 through a video link.

On the Winter Session of Parliament, Birla said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was ready to make preparations to hold the session as and when the government decides the dates.

“As far as the dates are concerned, these are decided on the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.