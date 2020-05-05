Col Sharma killed in Kashmir anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur

Col Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed during an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours in Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

His wife Pallavi Sharma and brother lit the funeral pyre at a cremation ground in the presence of other family members and Army officers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and South Western Army chief Lt Gen Alok Kler paid tributes to Col Sharma at Jaipur Military Station's 61, Cavalry Ground.

They consoled Col Sharma's family members as Pallavi put up a brave face and greeting them with folded hands.

Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram and other senior officials of the Army laid wreaths and paid their tributes.

A unit of the South Western Command gave a guard of honour to Col Sharma and three volley gun shots were fired. Colonel Sharma was among the five security personnel killed in the encounter on Sunday. He is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life in combating terrorism. PTI SDA ABH ABH