College girl shot dead after she resists abduction in Haryana; family alleges 'love jihad'

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, causing outrage in Faridabad.

The incident, which was captured in CCTV, triggered massive uproar on social media as well. The accused first tried to kidnap the girl named Nikita Tomar, and upon failing on his attempt, he shot at her, police told media.

As Haryana CM, Manohar Lal assured strict action against the culprits, police have already nabbed two persons. The main accused has been identified as Tausif and the second person is Rehan.

Meanwhile, the victim's family called it a case of "love jihad", saying that the accused wanted the girl to convert and marry him. They further claimed that Tausif had tried to abduct Nikita in 2018 as well, and a case was filed against him, but the police did not act then.

"When the boy tried to kidnap our sister in 2018, police didn't do anything and instead asked us to reach a reconciliation. The boy was asking her to convert and marry him. Our sister obviously didn't agree," Nikita's sister told India Today.

However, Haryana police denied the charges. "In 2018, Nikita's family filed a kidnapping case against Tausif but the family later said they did not want to take action. We have arrested accused Tausif now," the publication quoted Haryana Police Commissioner as saying.