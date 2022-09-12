Collegium approves fresh names for elevation as judges in HCs

In its first decisions after the appointment of Justice U U Lalit as Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by him approved the proposals for the elevation of nine judicial officers to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and six judicial officers and two advocates to the Bombay High Court.

Besides, the Collegium also recommended making permanent three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. Their names are Justice Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Justice Rajendra Badamikar, and Ms Justice Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.

In its meeting held on Monday, the Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of the judicial officers namely Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Ms Amarjot Bhatti, Ms Ritu Tagore, Ms Manisha Batra, Ms Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Ms Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry, and Vikram Aggarwal as judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On Monday, it also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, and Milind Manohar Sathaye, as judges in the Bombay High Court.

The names of judicial officers recommended as judges in the Bombay High Court, are Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, and Smt Vrushali alias Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.