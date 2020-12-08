Colombo Port's congestion kindles hopes of Cochin Port as large container arrives

The arrival of one of the largest container vessels at the Cochin Port on Sunday has kindled the hopes of trade and commerce as well as the container handling associated industries of Kerala, especially since the congestion in Colombo Port may help Cochin Port.

Maersk Edinburgh with 366.5 metre LOA (overall length) and 48.2 metre Beam (width) became the largest ship ever to enter the inner Harbour of Cochin Port. It was reported to be diverted to Cochin Port owing to congestion in Colombo Port. The 2M Alliance vessel was under the US East Coast Service.

Cochin Port Trust authorities said the capabilities of the port in handling large ships were once again highlighted with the operation.

The DP World run International Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam in Kochi had earlier also witnessed the arrival of many large vessels. Proximity to the international sea routes is one of the highlights of the terminal.

Shipping industry sources said there was congestion in the Colombo port and hence there were high chances for more large vessels to come to Kochi. Over the last couple of months, around eight to 10 vessels to Colombo were diverted to Kochi.

Cochin Customs House Agents Association president Alan Jose said there was a huge potential for the Cochin Port to attract large ships regularly. Ad hoc operations won't benefit the cargo handling industries here. Proactive measures of all agencies involved were required to tap the opportunity.

Cochin Container Carrier Owners' Welfare Association secretary Tomy Thomas said the terminal handling charges of Cochin Port was very high and there was a lackadaisical attitude of certain agencies associated with container handling. Those issues need to be addressed for the port to attract more vessels, he said.

A new international transhipment terminal coming up at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, which is being set up by the Adani Ports in association with the Kerala government, may also pose competition to Colombo Port.

Earlier there were reports that as soon as the Vizhinjam Port project work began in 2016, the Sri Lankan government announced discount in handling charges for Myanmar transhipment operations citing that Vizhinjam has high potential to obtain a significant portion from the transhipment handling market of Western India, Pakistan and Gulf region.