'Come and work with me': Mother Teresa told Priyanka Gandhi after Rajiv's assassination

St Teresa's 110th birth anniversary was celebrated in Kolkata today

  • Aug 26 2020, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 20:51 ist
"Come and work with me," was what Mother Teresa told Priyanka Gandhi when she visited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's family after his assassination in 1991.

This anecdotal account was shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter while remembering Saint Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary.

"Shortly after my father was killed Mother Teresa came to see us. I had fever. She sat by my bedside, held my hand and said ‘Come and work with me’," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet.

"I did so for many years, and owe her a great debt of gratitude for the abiding friendship of all the MC (Missionaries of Charity) sisters who continue to show me the path of selfless service and love," she tweeted along with two pictures of her working with Missionaries of Charity sisters.

Special prayers were held at the Mother House in Kolkata, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, on the 110th birth anniversary of St Teresa of Calcutta but entry of visitors was restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 in Skopje, presently the capital of North Macedonia, to a family of Albanians. She left home at a young age and came to India in 1929 as a novice with the Loreto nuns. She left the congregation in the late 1940s and started the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 to work among the poor.

She died on September 5, 1997 in the city, which she had made her home and was canonised on September 4, 2016 by Pope Francis at the Vatican. 

