Come clean on 12-hour working hours proposal: Trade Unions to Labour Minister

Accusing the Centre of attempting to "misuse the environment emerging due to Covid-19" to push anti-worker regulations, ten central trade unions on Monday asked Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar to come clear on the reported plans to increase the working hours from eight hours to 12 hours.

In a letter, top leaders of INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC have also asked the Minister to spell out the stand on reports of diverting funds of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for government expenditure.

Recent reports have suggested that the government is planning to introduce 12-hour work instead of eight-hour work, saying "exceptional circumstances call for exceptional provisions".

"In fact, this move of the government is linked with the original project of codification aiming to end the internationally accepted eight-hour working norm and not just 'exceptional circumstances'. Rather, present Covid 19 situation is being sought to be utilised to put in place such anti‐worker measure...We are opposed to any move to misuse the environment emerging due to Covid Pandemic to push through anti-worker and pro‐employer changes in the Factories Act, the letter said.

Finding fault with the argument that there is shortage of workers and this has led to the need for increasing working hours, the trade union leaders said it was "not the reality" when the country is facing "highest rate of unemployment".

Citing the latest International Labour Organisation report which highlighted that 40 crore Indians would become poorer, the leaders said, "to talk of shortage of workers in this situation and to make those available to do more work through amendments to Factories Act, exposes your Government's total lack of concern to the plight of workers and the livelihood and survival needs of the families. It also displays your concern to ensure extra profits for the corporates at the cost of workers."

They said the “exceptional circumstances” or even temporary shortage of availability can very well be taken care of within the framework of the Factories Act 1948 and it "does not require permanently ending" eight‐hour working day norm through "hasty" amendment.

"Further it appears that the Government intends to shift the burden of Covid‐19 generated economic crises also on to the shoulders of working masses, who are already the worst victims of present calamity," the leaders said.

The government has already been trying to bring in the above amendment through the Code on Occupational Health, Safety and Working Conditions Bill, which has been opposed by the entire trade union movement, they said.

They also accused the government of not taking any action regarding complaints raised by the trade unions regarding retrenchments and non-payment of wages. "Large scale complaints of non-payment of wages and retrenchments from jobs are being brought to the notice of trade unions. These, in turn, have been already brought to your notice with all details. But corrective action has not been taken anywhere in the country," the letter added.