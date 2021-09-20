Come festive season, your air tickets might be cheaper

The Centre’s move to allow airlines to set fares for travel beyond 15 days instead of 30 may bring down fares from the current levels during the festive season, Mint reported quoting industry experts.

Noting that travel beyond 15 days of the booking period has picked up since July, experts told the publication that earlier many people travelled within a fortnight of bookings due to the Covid-19 restrictions. “For the sector to revive to pre-Covid levels, people who are travelling by trains will have to be lured into taking flights again... Corporate travel is also witnessing a slow recovery," he said.

Since August 12 this year, this roll-over period was of 30 days and the airlines had been charging without limits from the 31st day.

India had imposed lower and upper limits on airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month Covid-triggered lockdown.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday announced that the lower and upper limits on airfares will remain for 15 days at any given time and the airlines will be free to charge without any limits from the 16th day onwards. Owing to changes, airlines will most likely lower fares due to competition.

The lower caps were imposed to help the airlines that have been struggling financially due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The upper caps were imposed so that passengers are not charged huge amounts when the demand for seats is high.

In a fresh order issued on Saturday, the Civil Aviation Ministry explained the change in the rule: "If the current date is September 20, then the fare band shall be applicable till October 4. Any booking done on September 20 for travel on or after October 5 shall not be controlled by fare bands."

