Come out with COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy: Oppn to PM Modi

Questioning Narendra Modi government's strategy to counter COVID-19 pandemic, 22 Opposition parties on Friday came out with an 11-point charter demanding a "clear" exit strategy from lockdown and junking the "misleading" Rs 20 lakh crore package for a new one that reflects "true fiscal stimulus".

The 4:25 hour-long meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi also felt that the Centre failed in providing a "timely, effective and sensitive" response to COVID-19 and advised the government that it was no time to indulge in "showmanship nor one-upmanship".

The leaders restricted themselves to discussing Modi government's COVID-19 handling and kept issues like Jammu and Kashmir and attempts of communal polarisation for discussion later but said the BJP government has “unabashedly usurped” powers vested in the States besides avoiding Parliamentary scrutiny.

A decision on the next meeting has not been taken but sources said an informal core group consisting top leaders of Congress, CPI(M), RJD, NCP and DMK have been formed to take forward the decisions of the meeting. This group would discuss the modality of the next move.

Besides Sonia, those who attended the meeting included former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), NCP chief Sharad Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The BJP came under severe criticism during the meeting with Thackeray coming down heavily on the BJP saying it is "easy to do politics but difficult to show light at the end of a tunnel". He also expressed his apprehensions about migrant workers' movement to their home states, saying the cases are likely to spread to rural areas.

A senior Opposition leader said Thackeray took a very vocal anti-BJP stand. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took a similar stand during his intervention when he said the Opposition should not lose an opportunity to "advertise" the saffron party's failure.

In her opening remarks, Sonia was also very critical of the government saying it has turned its economic package into a "cruel joke" by embarking on a "wild adventure of so-called reforms, including a grand clearance sale" of Public Sector Undertakings and repeal of labour law.

This was the first meeting of top Opposition leaders since the national lockdown that was put in place from March 25 but some sheen was taken away by the absence of BSP and Samajwadi Party while AAP was not invited. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said one should ask these parties why they did not attend and whether they were in agreement with the demands raised.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was attending such his first such meeting after his release from detention since August, said the pandemic has hit Kashmir hard but people of India has forgotten them, according to sources. He also said the government should not curb democratic rights in the name of a pandemic.

In its charter of demands, the Opposition parties wanted Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside Income Tax bracket for six months with an immediate transfer of Rs 10,000, free food grains to the needy population for six months, 200 days MNREGA work and free transportation of migrant workers.

The government should "present a clear and meaningful economic strategy focused on revival and poverty alleviation instead of propaganda. The Rs 20 lakh crore package and its contents mislead the people of India. We demand that the government present a revised and comprehensive package that will be a true fiscal stimulus in order to stimulate demand in the economy", a joint statement said.

Raising questions about the official COVID-19 data, they also demanded that accurate and relevant information on COVID-19 infections and goalposts vis-a-vis testing, infrastructure and containing spread should be provided.