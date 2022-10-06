Comedian Parag Kansara passes away

Comedian Parag Kansara passes away

  Oct 06 2022
After the demise of well-known comedian Raju Srivastava, Parag Kansara of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame passed away on Wednesday. He was 51.

His industry friend and popular stand-up comedian, Sunil Pal took to his Instagram handle to share this sad news.

Sunil said, "Hello friends, another shocking and bad news has come out from the world of comedy. Parag Kansara ji our 'Laughter Challenge' co-contestant is no more in this world. Parag, who used to do reverse-thinking comedy and make us laugh, is no more."

He expressed his grief about the great losses in the comedy world in the past few days and said, "I don't know why the people who make everyone laugh and their families are going through this. One by one, the pillars of comedy are moving away from us."

Sunil also recalled the other comedians, who lost their lives recently including Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, Ashok Sundrani, and Anant Shrimani. He talked about these comedians and how they make everyone laugh and make them forget their pain and agony.

